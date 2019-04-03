Animal shelter fundraiser a success

A fundraiser to promote pet adoptions from the Glynn County Animal Control shelter was a success, shelter staff say, and the fundraiser’s organizers are planning another.
Peacock Productions raised over $2,000 last year by selling its Puppies and Pinups calendars, all of which went to the shelter to cover the adoption fee for 80 pets. It took just under two months to go through 80 adoptions, said animal control Operations Manager Daniel Mayne.
“It’s been very popular. We still have people asking about it,” Mayne said.
It helped to not only boost adoptions, Mayne said, but to increase public awareness of the shelter and shelter pets.
“We had a steady flow of people and broader awareness of animal control, what we do and the animals we have for adoption,” Mayne said.
Animal control received the donation on Feb. 2, adopting out the first pet using donation money, a pit bull named Buddy, on Feb. 4.
“He’s a lot of work, but we’re getting there,” said Britney Riley, Buddy’s owner. “He thinks he’s five pounds, so he likes to jump on the couch.”
While pets can be a handful, she said, Buddy, has been worth his share of trouble.
“It can be hard. It’s been very hard, but it’s worth it if you stick with it,” Riley said.
The last animal adopted using donation money, a chihuahua named Taco, left the shelter last week, said Animal Control Director Tiffani Hill.
Peacock Productions’ director, Jane Vicent, said the company is already planning a follow-up to the September fundraiser on May 18, this time taking place at Hop Soul Brewery off U.S. Highway 341.
As with last year’s event, Puppies and Pinups will feature a live band, car show, vendors and animal control’s mobile adoption unit.
“One of the big things Peacock Productions does is for animal groups, but the real big one is for animal control,” Vicent said.
The shelter was nearly at capacity prior to the donation, and Peacock Productions’ efforts helped bring the population below the limit, Mayne said.
For more information on adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter at 912-554-7500.
Mayne encouraged the public to keep up with the shelter on its website, glynncounty.org/1384/Animal-Control, and Facebook page.