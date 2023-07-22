Animal rescue requests fosters and funds

As Glynn County Animal Services tackles the population of homeless animals, the overwhelmed No Kill Glynn County — an all-volunteer, nonprofit animal rescue — is putting out the call for foster homes and donors.
No Kill has 20 cat foster homes caring for 179 cats, and 10 dog foster homes caring for five dogs. Fosters assist the animals in socialization, recovery and ultimately adoption.
“It’s pretty constant all year long, but there are certain times where it gets pretty tough to keep up with the demand of people that need help,” said Caroline Blackshear, No Kill vice president and dog coordinator.
When a foster home opens up a spot in the shelter, it may be saving an animal from euthanasia. Through No Kill, 10,000 cats have been saved from euthanasia since 2013 and 350 dogs have been saved since 2019, Blackshear said.
“The animal is going to have a better life and better quality of life (in a foster home) than in a shelter,” said Chandra Kendall, a volunteer and foster home.
Blackshear currently fosters two dogs, Syd and Tuscan. When she finds a “perfect match” for her foster dogs, she said it’s special to watch the adopting individual or family express joy with their new pet.
“To see them just thriving in their homes is just really special. To me, it shows our community that these dogs that are at animal control are not bad dogs. They’re just dogs that unfortunately ended up at Glynn County Animal Services,” Blackshear said.
She welcomed Syd, a 1-year-old dog with Luxating Patella, into her home last week. Likely due to genetics, his medical condition requires two knee surgeries, Blackshear said.
“What happens is the kneecap starts to flip, and so he was essentially unable to use his back legs the way he should be able to. And it’s very painful for him,” she said.
Syd was adopted from a shelter as a puppy but later returned, which Blackshear says was likely due to his medical issues.
“Glynn County Animal Services does not have the kind of budget to be able to put thousands of dollars into every single dog that comes through because they’re a municipal shelter. They are run by tax dollars. That was an opportunity for us because his alternative was to be put to sleep so he wasn’t in pain for the rest of his life,” Blackshear said.
Syd is recovering from his first surgery and will be scheduled for a second surgery in the following weeks.
Blackshear’s other foster dog, Tuscan, was brought into animal services with littermates about three times his size, she said. Since his medical issues would require extensive surgeries, animal services reached out to No Kill last December for a foster home.
“As soon as I saw him, I knew we had to at least try. He was skin and bones. He was walking around like a skeleton. I was amazed he was even able to walk at that point,” Blackshear said.
Tuscan has visited three specialists about his medical issues.
Vet bills are expensive and require funding, Kendall says, so No Kill is requesting support through fundraising efforts. Since the foster-based No Kill does not have a facility, all donations go toward supplies, medical care and community assistance.
“The more donations we can get, the more we can help the community,” Kendall said.
To reduce the population of unwanted animals, all adoptable animals are spayed and neutered. To prevent surrendered pets, No Kill may use donations to help with spay and neuter procedures, recovery treatments and pet food for those who can’t afford it.
In previous fundraisers, businesses have given donations from a portion of sales, events like trivia night and a round-up on change system.
An upcoming event, the 4th Annual Seagals Cove Pup Rally Fundraiser, will donate all proceeds to No Kill Glynn County. Raffle tickets are $5 each or $20 for five. Prizes will include gift certificates to local businesses, restaurants and overnight stays at hotels.
The drawing will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 26 at Seagals Cove and live streamed on No Kill’s Facebook page. Ticket holders do not have to be present to win.
The goal is to raise $12,000 this year, said Tina Holloway, the Seagals Cove owner.
“Animals are a big piece of everyone’s life here in Glynn County,” Holloway said. “It’s a great, fun, positive event that benefits such a positive organization.”
Tickets can be purchased via PayPal at nokillglynncounty, or Venmo, at NoKill-GlynnCounty, with a note that includes “PUP RALLY” and a phone number. Tickets are also available in Brunswick at Seagals Cove, PetSmart and River Tide Apparel; on Jekyll Island at Ameris Bank and Seaside Sunglasses; on St. Simons Island at Island Dog. For more information about donating or becoming a foster home, visit nokillglynncounty.org.