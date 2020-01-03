Glynn County Animal Control is getting into the matchmaking business.
“With an average of 60 dogs and 30 cats available for adoption at our shelter, it can be overwhelming for potential adopters to decide which ones to meet,” said animal control Manager Tiffani Hill.
To made the decision easier, the staff at the county’s animal control shelter began implementing the Meet Your Match program over the holidays.
Developed by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the program aims to make sure adopters are matched with the right pet the first time around, hopefully increasing adoptions and lowering returns.
According to the ASPCA’s website, the program “is a research-based adoptions program designed to increase the likelihood that shelter dogs and cats will bond with their adopters.”
“Meet Your Match is designed to increase the likelihood that newly adopted dogs and cats are a good fit with their new family,” the county stated in a press release. “The shelter uses the Meet Your Match assessments, adopter surveys and color-coded kennel cards to provide a fun, informative framework for adopters to select their next family pet.”
To match up pets with the right adopters, Glynn County Animal Control officers will assess dogs and cats using several tests and criteria. Dogs are judged on their friendliness, playfulness, energy level, motivation and drive, while for cats, animal control officers look at their levels of interest in play, exploring and interacting with people.
Based on the assessment, dogs and cats are assigned one of nine different personality types — called “canine-alities” and “feline-alities” — which are intended to give potential adopters an idea as to how the pet will behave and react to stimuli.
“The survey helps narrow down the choices to the pets with personalities that fit with what the adopter is looking for,” Hill said. “On the first day we started the program, a dog who had never had anyone ask to meet him had his first visitor because of his ‘canine-ality.’ That is exactly what we were hoping would happen with this program.”
Through a series of tests, dogs are scored on their persistence and motivation.
As detailed in the ASCPA’s manual and training guide on the Meet Your Match program, persistence is the extent to which a dog will go to get what it wants.
High-persistence dogs “are likely to work very hard for things they want ... like to be kept busy and need stimulating outlets for their energy.” The manual says these dogs are ideal for equally motivated adopters and are likely to need further training and regular exercise.
Moderate- and mild-persistence dogs will work for what they want, but are either much quicker to give up or simply not as committed to getting what they want as high-persistence dogs.
Second, the assessor looks at the source of a dog’s motivation — internal, external or social.
Socially-motivated dogs are most influenced by interactions with people and other dogs, the manual states, while internally-motivated dogs are more likely to react to “stimuli that are difficult for most people to control, such as smells, visual and auditory stimuli and the dog’s hormones.”
The manual says that internally-motivated dogs can also be described as independent, as they are more motivated by the things that interest them than interaction with people.
Externally-motivated dogs, meanwhile, are likely to react to both social interactions and stimuli.
Once the dog’s persistence and motivation are scored, it is assigned one of the nine “canine-alities.”
As an example, a dog with high persistence that is externally-motivated might be classified as a “go-getter,” while a dog that has low persistence and is socially motivated might be called a “constant companion.”
Cats are scored on their own scales — valiance and level of social interaction.
According to the ASPCA’s manual on cats, valiance “refers to the cat’s response to novel stimuli.” A cat is said to have a high level of valiance if it is more likely to approach new stimuli than to run away. Similarly, if a cat is more likely to shy away or hide then it is classified as low-valiance.
Cats are also graded on an “independent-gregarious scale.” If a cat does not often seek social interaction, it is independent. The cat is gregarious if it is very social and interactive.
Based on where it lands on the two above mentioned scales, a cat is put into one of the nine “feline-alities.”
A cat that exhibits high valiance and is social — the middle tier of the independent-gregarious scale — would be categorized as a “party animal,” while one that exhibits low valiance and is scored as gregarious would meet the criteria for a “love bug.”
As part of the program, potential adopters also take a survey and are matched to the type of animal that would suit them best.
Surveys include questions about the adopter’s expectations for social interaction, behavior preferences, home environment and experience with pets. The results then determine the personality that may best fit the adopter.
Each pet personality is color-coded to the results from the adopter’s survey. Even if adopters choose a dog or cat outside of their recommended color range, the shelter can at least send them home with the right expectations, Hill said.
The ASPCA’s website for the program, aspcameetyourmatch.org, details some of the benefits other shelters have seen after adopting the program, which include higher adoption rates and lower return rates.
“We have so many dogs and cats who would make amazing furry family members but they get passed over because of how they look or how they act in their kennel,” Hill said. “Meet Your Match personalizes the adoption experience for both the adopter and the shelter pet.”
For more information on Meet Your Match or adopting a pet, contact the animal control shelter at 912-554-7500. The shelter can be found at 4765 U.S. Highway 17.