Animal control to offer reduced adoption fees
On Friday and Saturday, Glynn County Animal Control will offer reduced adoption fees for pets at its shelter on U.S. Highway 17.
Participants in the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event will receive reduced pet adoption fees at the shelter, located at 4765 U.S. Highway 17. Fees will be reduced from $50 to $25.
Pets up for adoption are up to date on shots, spayed or neutered and microchipped.
For more information, contact the shelter at 912-554-7500. Hours of operation are noon to 5 p.m.
— The Brunswick News