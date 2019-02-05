A 2018 fundraiser bore fruit Monday when animal control received a donation of $2,000 to cover fees for 80 adoptions.
“The next 80 adoptions will be free to the adopter because they’re already paid for by Peacock Productions,” said Tiffani Hill, animal control manager.
Jane Vicent, Peacock Productions’ director, handed over a mock check to Hill Monday, closing out the 2018 Puppies and Pinups fundraising campaign.
“I’ve had a blast doing it,” Vicent said. “I’ve put on fundraisers for different organizations here in Glynn County, but most of them are for this group or No Kill (Glynn County) or other animal shelters, but this has been by far the biggest. It’s been a long process, but it’s been fun.”
Vicent also brought the first person to benefit from the donation, Britaney Riley, who adopted a bulldog mix named Buddy. She said she immediately felt like Buddy was the right dog after meeting him at First Friday in downtown Brunswick.
“At first my husband said ‘No,’ but I annoyed him all weekend so he finally gave up,” Riley said. “He’s Buddy Riley now, I guess.”
If the public adopts 79 more animals, Hill said the shelter would be much emptier.
“We could clear the shelter. Honestly, we could almost completely clear the shelter if people took advantage of this,” Hill said.
The fundraiser kicked off in September in downtown Brunswick with a car show, live musical performance and vendors. Revenue from selling Puppies and Pinups calendars at the event was intended to be the primary source of funds to reach the Peacock Productions’s $2,000 goal.
The weather took a turn for the worse on the day of, putting a dampener on attendance, Vicent said. Not giving up, the organization managed to sell nearly all the calendars, she said, and covered the last stretch to reach $2,000 with a raffle.
Between the calendars and raffle, Vicent said Peacock Productions raised roughly $2,240. The excess will go toward supplies animal control has on its Amazon.com wish list, she said.
“It is $2,000, plus we exceeded that so we’re able to do Amazon wishlist stuff to add to that,” Vicent said.
Now that the 2018 fundraiser is wrapped up, Vicent said she’s already thinking of the next one.
“That all started with the car show, and May 18 will be our second annual Puppies and Pinups,” Vicent said.
Currently close to 120 animals are staying in the shelter, and more than three-quarters of them are dogs. There’s still room for cats, but Hill said the dog kennels are at capacity.
There’s no extra paperwork to fill out, Hill said. The next 79 people to adopt from the county’s shelter on U.S. Highway 17 will not have to pay the $25 adoption fee.
“They have to go through the normal adoption process, but there will be no fee because the fee is already paid,” Hill said.
For more information on adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter at 912-554-7500.