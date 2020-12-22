Several dogs that attacked residents of Touchstone last week could be back in the owner’s hands this week, but Glynn County Animal Control is pursuing charges.
“In the state of Georgia animals are considered property and the property laws require any dogs that aren’t being held for evidence in a court case, the owner can pay the fines and fees and get them back,” said animal control Manager Tiffani Hill.
After responding to two 911 calls about dog attacks in the neighborhood on Dec. 13, Glynn County Police Department and Glynn County Animal Control officers barricaded a group of six adult dogs in a home at 156 Touchstone Drive, according to a GCPD police report.
Two residents were injured by the dogs earlier that Sunday, one while exercising and another while protecting his own dog, which was also injured. One drove himself to the Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick, while the other was taken by ambulance.
Without a warrant to enter the home and unable to make contact with the property owner, Hill said animal control and police officers kept the dogs barricaded in the house overnight. After securing a warrant, some of the dogs were given food laced with a sedative, she said.
The situation was resolved Monday afternoon when the owner arrived and assisted them with capturing and loading the animals for removal from the property.
“We retrieved five adults and eight puppies,” Hill said. “Four were involved in the three attacks. Because all of them look the same, the victims aren’t able to identify which ones were involved (in the attacks).”
Two more dogs may still be in the owner’s possession, she said.
Any dogs known to have bitten a person go into a 10-day bite quarantine, after which the owner can pick them up, she said.
“When we have worked with this gentleman in the past and removed them from his property, he has wanted to reclaim the dogs,” Hill said.
It won’t be cheap, Hill said. Each dog will come with a $390 fine on top of misdemeanor fines from the county on charges of running an unlicensed kennel, allowing his dogs to run at-large, creating a public nuisance and a lack of proof of rabies inoculation.
The number of dogs and the fact that he appeared to be breeding them prompted the accusation of running an unlicensed dog kennel, she said. Glynn County residents are legally allowed to have four pets in most residential districts and six in some agricultural zones without any form of credentials.
“When you’re running a dog kennel, then there are very specific requirements that places like shelters and pet stores have,” Hill said.
The state Department of Agriculture is also interested in pursuing charges related to running an unlicensed dog kennel and the owner is also open to civil action from the victims of the attacks, she said.
Charges will be brought before a judge. A judge can limit the number of pets a person can have, but it’s a measure rarely employed due to the difficulty in gathering evidence to justify it, Hill said. She declined to say whether the county has enough in this case.
The only loose end in Hill’s mind is the dogs themselves. The two Touchstone victims could not pick out the dogs that attacked them.
“If they could identify which dog was which, they could classify them as dangerous dogs which would limit him to one dog of that classification,” Hill said.
It’s not likely a judge will be able to hear the case until January at the earliest, she said.