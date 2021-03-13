With the move to the new Glynn County Animal Control shelter set for June, officers are already getting ready to transport supplies, equipment and, most importantly, the pets.
Michelle Staten, an administrative assistant at what will soon be the old shelter on U.S. 17, said it likely won’t be as hard as she was expecting when construction on the new home began last year.
Adoptions are up this year, with 81 pets going to new homes in February. In particular, cat adoptions are through the roof, she said.
Close to 60 animals — dogs, cats and one potbelly pig — were in the shelter on Friday. Staten said the animal control division hopes to have fewer than 20 by the time it comes to move either via adoptions or transfer to other rescue groups
Some rescues have already committed to taking a certain number when the time comes, hoping to make the transition easier.
Staten said he hoped the potbelly pig, named Willa, will be one of the ones finding a new home. Animal control officers found the pig running around in a rural area of the county, a stray by all accounts. No one claimed it or knew anyone who would.
Animal control, as county leaders found out not too long ago, has a legal responsibility to take in all sorts of animals from pigs to ferrets.
Willa is relatively small now, about the size of a dog. She acts like one too. But she will grow a lot in a short time, Staten said.
Fortunately, rarer animals like that typically go quick, she said.
One that’s not going anywhere is Chief Garfield, head of the rat patrol. The big orange cat has become a regular fixture at the shelter since he got there. He turned himself in, so to speak, and has since taken up residence within the gates.
“He does a good job. He leaves me gifts. It was a squirrel last time,” Staten said.
When the time comes to pack up and move the shelter’s remaining denizens, they’ll be ferried over by the dozens in the department’s three animal transportation vehicles. That part will be relatively easy, Staten said, compared to the boxes and boxes of files and equipment she’s been working for months to pack.
Any donations of pet supplies or food during this time would be greatly appreciated, said animal control manager Tiffani Hill. They can be dropped off at the shelter during normal business hours or left in a bin outside the gate. Another alternative is the shelter’s online shopping wishlist, which can be found at a.co/bN4NW4L.