Glynn County Animal Control and Glynn County Police officers say six dangerous dogs that attacked two people and another dog Sunday remained barricaded in a house in Touchstone.
“They've been barricaded inside the house all night because we weren't able to get a warrant,” said Glynn County Animal Control Manager Tiffani Hill. “This has certainly in my three years been the most dangerous situation we've encountered.”
The dogs were pursued by officers into the home Sunday afternoon, where they were barricaded inside. Hill said animal control and police monitored the home overnight while trying to acquire sedatives, which they will administer to the dogs via food.
“It's not an ideal way, but from experience and from consulting with other animal control agencies (Sunday), tranquilizer darts aren't effective in this situation,” Hill said.
The homeowner had not been located as of 8:30 a.m. Monday but officers were in contact with his family, Hill explained.
Once captured, the dogs will go into bite quarantine at the Glynn County Animal Control shelter on U.S. 17 for a minimum of 10 days, pending a decision on their fate.
Animal control is familiar with this particular home. An animal control officer was previously attacked by a different group of dogs at the same location. Those dogs were confiscated.
It also was near the area where a dog later named Rusty was found abandoned and nearly dead in a port-a-potty earlier this year. Rusty was subsequently transferred into the custody of No Kill Glynn County for acute medical attention before taken to a shelter in New England.
“This is a home we've been out to frequently, and the police department (as well),” Hill said. “We have removed dogs for biting from this home before, and the gentleman goes and gets more dogs. Animal control does not have the authority to prevent him from getting dogs. That has to come from the court. That is going to be what we seek and hopefully get this time.”
Authorities did not disclose the name of the owner.