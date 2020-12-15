Glynn County Animal Control and Glynn County Police officers barricaded six dogs in a residence in Touchstone overnight Sunday after the dogs attacked two people and a dog.
“They’ve been barricaded inside the house all night because we weren’t able to get a warrant,” said Glynn County Animal Control Manager Tiffani Hill. “This has certainly in my three years been the most dangerous situation we’ve encountered.”
Just before noon Sunday, Robert Fox Jr. and Joe White, both Touchstone residents, called 911 to report they had been attacked by a group of dogs, according to a GCPD report.
Fox suffered bites to the ankles and scratches on his arms while White suffered major bites. The report did not disclose the location of the bites.
Fox and White sought treatment at the Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, police Capt. Keith Stalvey said. One went by ambulance, although he could not say whether it was Fox or White.
The dogs were pursued by officers into the residence Sunday afternoon, where they were barricaded inside with cinder blocks and yard equipment. Hill said animal control and police monitored the residence overnight while trying to acquire sedatives, which they administered to the dogs via food.
The situation was resolved around 2 p.m. Monday, Stalvey said. Some of the dogs had been sedated enough to capture and the owner secured the remaining animals.
In accordance with standard procedure, the dogs will go into bite quarantine at the Glynn County Animal Control shelter on U.S. 17 for a minimum of 10 days pending a decision on their fate, Hill said.
Animal control is familiar with the residence.
“This is a home we’ve been out to frequently, and the police department (as well),” Hill said. “We have removed dogs for biting from this home before, and the gentleman goes and gets more dogs. Animal control does not have the authority to prevent him from getting dogs. That has to come from the court. That is going to be what we seek and hopefully get this time.”
Authorities did not disclose the name of the owner.
The residence also is near the area where a dog named Rusty was later found abandoned and nearly dead in a portable toilet facility earlier this year.
Rusty was subsequently transferred into the custody of No Kill Glynn County for acute medical attention and taken to a shelter in New England.