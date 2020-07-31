Regular spay and neuter clinics in downtown Brunswick have been a longtime goal for Glynn County Animal Control, and they’re well on the way to becoming a reality.
“We’ve noticed there’s such a great need downtown, in the 31520 zip code, to help people who want to get their pets spayed and neutered,” said animal control manager Tiffani Hill. “We are pulling together all of the details to start doing mobile spay-neuter clinics downtown hopefully on a regular basis.”
Hill believes there are many responsible pet owners living downtown who would get the pets fixed if they had the chance. Unfortunately, no veterinarian offices are in the southern end of the city and, without public transportation, some residents can’t reach a vet.
“I’ve been working on it since we got here, and the only way we’re going to make any progress on the pet population in the county is to get...services to responsible pet owners,” Hill said.
Getting pets spayed and neutered is a sure-fire way to reduce the number of pets in an area and combating the stray and homeless pet population.
Stray pets are a problem across the county, but it’s an even bigger one in the city. Based on data, as much as 65 percent of the calls and pets delivered to the animal control shelter on U.S. 17 are from Brunswick, Hill said.
“We have been working hard to come up with a way to fill in some of the gap (in the city),” Hill said.
Grants will cover much of the program, Hill said, but the final green-light must come from the Glynn County Commission. She can’t say exactly when the program might begin, but the commission will hear a presentation on the effort at a meeting in mid-August.