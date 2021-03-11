Glynn County Animal Control is offering a reward for information on a gruesome scene discovered on Burnt Island Road near Everett City on Sunday.
“We received a call from a concerned citizen on Sunday reporting that they had seen eight cats on the side of the road on Burnt Island Road,” animal control manager Tiffani Hill said in a statement. “When my officer arrived, he found six cats at the scene, including one who was still alive.”
A veterinarian determined euthanasia to be the only humane course of action for the one living cat due to the severity of her injuries, which included a broken back, Hill said.
The other two are unaccounted for, she said.
“All of the cats involved appear to have suffered massive head trauma along with other varying injuries,” Hill said. “None of the cats were wearing collars or microchipped for identification.”
Animal control is offering a reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible. The amount of the reward was not specified.
Anyone with information can call the animal control shelter at 912-554-7505 or the Glynn County Silent Witness Line at 912-264-1333.
The incident constitutes a felony violation of the Georgia Animal Protection Act, Hill told The News in a subsequent interview. The violation carries a potential sentence of five years in prison.
Animal control has also learned since the incident that Burnt Island Road is a common location for dumping dead animals, she said.
“We photographed parts of hog and deer carcasses along with the cats,” Hill said. “There were other carcasses that were so decomposed, we do not know what type of animals they were.”
The county is not optimistic about catching the culprit, she said. The location of the crime is very remote and it is possible the culprit came from outside Glynn.
“It’s pretty far-fetched that we will be able to find whoever did this,” Hill said. “(But) making this case known to the public is making people aware that these things are happening in our community, so that if they do see anything they’ll be more inclined to report it to us.”
The reward also reflects animal control’s recent focus on law enforcement. Historically, the county has been more reactive in that regard, she said.
“Since last year, as our department has put an emphasis on more training and partnership with law enforcement agencies, we are better able to identify situations where prosecution is possible,” Hill said.
Currently, the department has one officer on staff certified by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council whose full-time job it is to investigate crimes and make arrests.