Adopters and foster homes are in demand at Glynn County Animal Control due to a storm of events leading to a very crowded shelter, especially in regards to felines.
“Right now, with the number of cats and kittens that are coming in, (pet welfare group) No-Kill Glynn County is completely full,” said Tiffani Hill, animal control manager.
“The Humane Society (of South Coastal Georgia) doesn’t have any room for more cats so there’s not an opportunity for them to get pulled by another org.”
During the COVID-19 outbreak and the statewide shelter-in-place order issued by Gov. Brian Kemp in April, the county shelter saw comparatively low intake.
Hill said most in the animal welfare field speculated it was due to people waiting for the order to pass. It looks like they were correct, she said, and that influx has joined the seasonal intake boost due to newly born kittens and puppies.
“Nationally, there was a feeling that intake would skyrocket,” Hill said. “Our fears have come true. Animals are being brought to us in large numbers.”
The shelter also picked up as many as 16 new cats from a home on Stonewall Street, where the owner was keeping them in inhumane conditions and charged with 15 counts of felony animal cruelty.
“As far as I know, we are still trying to get three more cats out of the house that we’ve seen in there and have set traps,” Hill said.
There’s no short-term fix. Currently, the shelter is looking to find new foster homes to help raise kittens and puppies until they are big enough to undergo spay and neuter surgeries, after which they will be put up for adoption.
Fostering doesn’t come with any charges. Animal control will cover the cost of any necessary supplies so it only takes an investment of time.
Animal control officers conduct home checks to ensure it’s a suitable environment beforehand.
“It could be a very fun opportunity for families to do this together during the summer while they’re stuck at home,” Hill said.
In the hopes of spurring adoptions, Hill said the adoption sponsorship program will be expanded to include younger pets. The program allows sponsors to pay the adoption fee for certain pets, making adoptions free of charge for those animals.
“Originally, we exempted puppies and kittens who were under the age of six months,” Hill said. “One, they’re very easy to find homes for, and two, it helps with our screening process. If someone doesn’t have to pay an adoption fee, that can sometimes mean they haven’t put as much thought into what it means to take care of a pet.
“We’re at the point where we’ve got to think outside the box, and outside what might be a best practice to ensure we can find homes for these pets.”
Thinking long-term, Hill has already filed for multiple grants that would allow the county to conduct spay/neuter clinics in downtown Brunswick, one of the areas most in need of veterinary services.
“It’s been a dream of mine since I was hired to be able to provide spay/neuter programs right in downtown,” Hill said. “There are no vets down there and no public transportation for people without cars to get to one.”
For more information on adoptions, pet fostering and future spay/neuter programs, contact the animal control shelter at 554-7500.