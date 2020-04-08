The Glynn County Animal Control is below half capacity at its shelter and hopes to keep it that way, at least until the statewide shelter-in-place order issued by Gov. Brian Kemp ends on April 13.
It’s asking for help from the public.
“We are still responding to calls but have reduced that to just what is being referred to as ‘essential calls,’” said Animal control manager Tiffani Hill. “That is people in danger from an animal, and animal in danger, cruelty or neglect, welfare checks.”
In March, the shelter facilitated 58 adoptions, returned 31 pets to their owners and transferred 48 to other shelters.
“So we are only at 50 percent capacity, but we are trying to minimize intake to only critical needs,” Hill said.
Working with limited staff, Hill said her priority is keeping her employees well enough to continue working after the lockdown passes.
“We have to stay healthy to keep our services going and we are trying to limit how often we interact with people,” Hill said. “We are especially not going into homes right now.”
She asked the public to help limit intake by taking care of friendly stray dogs and cats until the order ends on April 13 rather than calling animal control.
“It would be wonderful if they decide to adopt it,” Hill said.
She warned residents about approaching aggressive animals, adding that those should be reported to animal control.
Hill said animal control shelters across the country are seeing a rise in dog bites and a drop in calls about strays in general, which is helpful in this situation.
“The only thing we can think of is that more people are at home so they’re interacting with their dogs and their neighbor’s dog,” Hill said.
The animal control shelter on U.S. 17 is closed to the public, but Hill said appointments can be arranged for most services. Adoptions are on hold until the order, which Kemp issued on April 3, ends.
The shelter is also continuing to deliver cat and dog food to senior pet owners. For more information, call 912-554-7505. To set up in appointment, call 912-554-7500.