Angelita Frazier, R.N.: Welcoming New Life is “Old Hat”
The coronavirus pandemic has affected nearly everyone and every industry. Many people have experienced the uncertainty of loved ones contracting the illness, the frustration of quarantine and social distancing, and the flexibility needed to adapt to unexpected changes in the work force. But for Kingsland, Georgia, native Angelita Frazier, R.N., one thing has remained constant through the years, and 2020 is no different: welcoming new life into the world brings her joy.
“I grew to love labor and delivery during my brief time as a float nurse. It’s very rewarding, helping to bring new life into the world,” says Frazier.
A Southeast Georgia Health System Camden Campus team member for 15 years, Frazier has dedicated 14 of those years to the Maternity Care Center.
“My greatest love is caring for the infants. Previous to joining the Health System, I worked 10 years with developmentally delayed pediatric patients, so working with babies is definitely my strong suit.”
A mother herself, she is extremely proud of her children and how they have “grown into awesome adults.” Her four children include Tiffany, 33; Juan, 31; Chris, 28; and Javon, 22. Additionally, Frazier is surrounded by little ones, courtesy of her three grandchildren: Tyler, 6; Madison, 2; and Anora, 8 months. In her free time, Frazier enjoys the company of her family, reading and relaxing, however, she probably doesn’t experience much relaxation on Saturdays. Although Frazier isn’t a huge sports fan herself, her husband would say their house yells, “Go Dawgs!”
Frazier was a hard worker from an early age. Her first job was in her great uncle’s convenience store when she was only 13 years old, and she’s been working ever since. As her career progressed into health care, she developed strong morals to live by: honesty and professionalism.
“I believe in being honest above all and standing in our truth,” Frazier says. “I always strive to act in a professional manner, knowing that people are more likely to trust and respect me for it.”
Those values have obviously served Frazier well as she embodies what she preaches. “Typically the charge nurse on her shift, Angelita helps to keep the unit running smoothly and proficiently,” says Morgan Mize, MSN, R.N., manager, Patient Care Services. “She’s dedicated, always willing to help on the floor no matter what it takes, and works well with both her fellow nurses and patients. We are so blessed to have Angelita as part of our maternity care team.”
To support your community hospital during this difficult time, call Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation at 912-466-3360.
Today’s Frontline Heroes is sponsored by Southeast Georgia Health System. Visit their website at sghs.org.