Theirs was an old-fashioned romance. Unlike many millennial love stories today unfolding on the likes of Bumble or Match.com, they were set up by their parents.

Or perhaps, more accurately, by their “paw-rents.”

More from this section

And they call it puppy love

And they call it puppy love

Theirs was an old-fashioned romance. Unlike many millennial love stories today unfolding on the likes of Bumble or Match.com, they were set up by their parents.