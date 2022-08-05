And they call it puppy love

Theirs was an old-fashioned romance. Unlike many millennial love stories today unfolding on the likes of Bumble or Match.com, they were set up by their parents.
Or perhaps, more accurately, by their “paw-rents.”
Brett and Gretchen Newton are the proud mom and dad of Sweetums, a 3-year-old goldendoodle — as well as five human children. The Newtons moved from Cincinnati, Ohio, to the Golden Isles last July.
Brett Newton, a professional counselor, signed on to work with students at Glynn Academy. It was there that he met and befriended JT Bennett, a teacher.
It turns out Bennett and his wife, Ingrid, also have a goldendoodle, a black boy named Fluffy.
“I’m a school counselor at GA and I also do community-based mental health work with Emerald Isles Counseling. JT and I share some students so we see each other a lot and we chat. One day we were just having some small talk about emotional support animals ... I mentioned that I had a goldendoodle, a girl. He mentioned that he had a boy,” Brett recalls with a laugh.
The stars were aligning for Sweetums and Fluffy.
Before long, they were sharing quiet walks on the beach and dates at the dog park. The Newtons had always toyed with the idea of breeding their beloved pooch but the right fella had never presented himself. That is, until Fluffy.
“Goldendoodles are such great dogs. They have this crazy, fun spirit and so we’d always kept that option open for her,” Brett said. “Plus, we homeschool our children, who are ages 5 to 12, and so we’re always looking for opportunities to teach them about life science through hands on learning.”
After talking things over with the Bennetts, the group decided to give it a go. Before long, Sweetums was in a delicate condition.
“We weren’t sure but we had a feeling. Dogs have a gestation period of two months so we weren’t completely sure until early June. We went to Coastal Home Vet on Scranton and they confirmed it,” Brett said.
On July 22, Sweetums’ time had come. As with all Newton family births, there was a great deal of excitement mingled with a healthy heaping of anxiety.
“I’ve obviously been to a few (births),” he said with a laugh. “But it was a dramatic day. There was a lot of suspense, like you have with the birth of a child. It started at 5:55 a.m. and they kept coming until 8:45 at night. There were some scary gaps in between, but she did great.”
All told, Sweetums delivered 12 healthy pups — a mix of blond like mom and black like dad.
“It was like Christmas in July. They’re so super cute,” he said. “The Bennetts were able to come over and meet them.”
Sweetums has embraced motherhood, keeping a watchful eye on each member of her litter. The babies will stay with the family, growing big and strong before finding their forever homes with other loving families in September. Brett says he hopes to be able to offer others the opportunity to have a doodle of their own.
“We were really lucky because a lady in Ohio graciously gifted us Sweetums ... not for free but sensibly priced. And we want to be able to do the same. We have about four or five spoken for already ... and of course, it’s a hotly debated topic in our home as to whether or not we’re going to keep one. We’ll see how all of that unfolds,” he said.
For more information on Sweetums and her pups, visit https://sites.google.com/view/goldenisledoodles/home or the group’s Facebook page, Golden Isles Doodles. There are online applications and all potential pet parents will be properly vetted.
“But the main thing is, we want them to go to loving homes ... to people who will view them as part of their family rather than just dogs,” Brett said.