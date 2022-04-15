Analysis projects Jekyll Island's potential SPLOST impact

Jekyll Island generated a projected $168 million in taxable sales in 2021, according to a recent analysis, and could create $12 million in revenue over a five-year period for the potential Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) 2022 in Glynn County.
The Jekyll Island Authority hired KB Advisory Group, a firm in Atlanta, to analyze the potential amount of sales taxes that could be generated from Jekyll Island if voters in Glynn County approve the future use of the 1% sales tax.
Jones Hooks, executive director of JIA, presented a summary of that report Tuesday to the authority’s board of directors. The analysis has also been shared with the Glynn County Commission, Hooks said.
The analysis is based on an examination of the level of taxable sales activities that Jekyll Island generated in 2021. It also included a projection of potential SPLOST revenues from Jekyll Island over a five-year period beginning in 2023, which would be the first operational year of the SPLOST if one is approved in November 2022.
Residential property taxes paid on Jekyll brought in a little less than $1 million. But Jekyll generates more than that through sale taxes.
“SPLOST of course is tied to actual retail activity, and unfortunately in the state of Georgia it’s very difficult through the Department of Revenue to ascertain exactly within a county the specifics of retail activity,” Hooks said.
JIA chose to work with KB Advisory Group to get a better picture of theeconomic impact.
Jekyll Island will contribute $12 million to Glynn County’s LOST revenues in the next five years, according to the analysis. The island will also contribute about $12 million to Glynn County Board of Education’s ESPLOST revenues.
Jekyll generated an estimated $7.5 million in sales taxes for the state in 2021.
Sources of Jekyll’s taxable sales include revenue from hotels, restaurants, retail, recreation like at Summer Waves and events like weddings. Residential rental is also a sales tax source.
The county commission has yet to announce a full list of SPLOST projects that could be on the ballot in November.
In 2021, voters rejected the proposed SPLOST.
Proceeds from the tax, used for capital projects, are split among municipalities within the county’s boundaries.
In March the board of JIA approved a list of proposed infrastructure projects with a $3.1 million price tag that Jekyll would request as potential SPLOST projects if one is approved.
JIA’s proposed list of projects includes renovations to the Clam Creek Fishing Pier for $1.2 million; completion of the bike path that runs to the Guest Information Center for $502,255; rehabilitation of the Driftwood Beach bike path for $245,000; and sanitary sewer line repairs for $1.15 million.