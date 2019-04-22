I watched the Masters free this year for the first time in I can’t tell you when.
My lovely wife, Vonette, and I got to go, once, on free passes. It was a good experience, but I’m not sure I want to repeat it. If all those players and, ahem, patrons weren’t in the way, you could see the “Cathedral of Golf.”
Vonette and I were in Anderson, S.C., at our mothers’ houses for a week. I watched the Masters in AHD (Almost High Definition) on my mother’s TV that gets its signal free from from an antenna in the attic. It was the only reality TV I watched all week.
It was a perfect time to be home. The azalea bloom was full, and the dogwoods seemed a day past perfect. On Saturday morning, I ran although if you saw me at it you’d probably judge that I didn’t. I ran a mile up a real hill past yards lit by azaleas and saw some dogwoods growing where the good Lord planted them out in the woods.
Sunday was different. I always wanted to get home from church to watch every minute I could of the toonamunt, but this year the Masters came on the same time as my home church would start its first service.
As the golfers played under gloomy skies, worshipers found a mess at Midway Presbyterian Church just north of Anderson. Overnight, vandals broke three windows on the south side of the church and spray-painted a message in black on the white clapboard walls.
More than 20 stained glass panes were shattered with such violence shards had flown all the way across the center aisle. These were not ornate windows with figures of Jesus, the cross and other Christian icons. They were just colored, wavy window panes special to the congregation because they were installed in 1892.
The messages were, “Submit to god through Islam,’’ and “Mohammed is his prophet.” Some church members and friends were there taping and stapling sheets of plastic over the windows to protect the church as eastbound tornado warnings began popping up in Georgia.
“They weren’t Muslim,’’ one of the volunteers said. “A Muslim would know that’s not how you spell Mohammad. “
The church had services anyway, and you have to figure with the stained glass windows missing the folks sitting on that side of the church had nice views of the dogwoods that signal Easter was just a week away.
The next day, Notre Dame burned. Midway Presbyterian is no Notre Dame, but there’s not a prettier little country church in Chistendom.
My home state was in mourning for another reason. Ernest F. “Fritz” Hollings, a former governor and, for 38 years and two months, a U.S. Senator, died April 6 at his home on Isle of Palms. The barrier island is next door to Sullivan’s Island where cadets from Hollings’ alma mater, the Citadel, fired the first shots of the Civil War.
Hollings was an unusual senator especially for a Democrat because he was always the highest flying of the budget hawks arguing for a balanced budget. He once promised, “I’ll jump off the Capitol Dome if this budget is balanced.” Needless to say, he didn’t jump.
Like many Charlestonians, he spoke in a fine tidewahtuh accent pronouncing house as howoose and about as abowoot or something like that. You can’t spell tidewathuh woids phonetically.
After graduating from the Citadel, Hollings had enlisted in the Army and fought in Africa and Europe. As a legislator, he proposed anti-lynching law after those who lynched a man in Greenville just up the road from Anderson escaped punishment.
“We veterans of World War II now serving in the legislature had not fought to that South Carolinians could be free to lynch,’’ he wrote later.
ABC newsman Sam Donaldson once suspected the protectionist Hollings was wearing a suit made by foreign labor so he asked, “Senator, where did you get your suit?”
“Sam, if you want to personalize it, I got right down the street from where you got that wig.”
The origin of Hollings’ suit wasn’t as obvious as the fact that Donaldson’s hair was a toupee.
Hollings’ body lay in state at the Capitol in Columbia Monday, and his funeral was Tuesday.
On a chilly Monday, I crossed the Savannah River to Hartwell, Ga., and rode past the barber shop where my grandpa used to go occasionally for haircuts.
I went along for the ice cream cones he bought me next door at Halley’s Drug Store.
I stropped by The Hartwell Sun, a weekly newspaper where Michael Hall, formerly of the Brunswick News, is the publisher. He jokingly offered me a little work covering a meeting on water and sewer issues. I declined.
“I’ll cover sewer,’’ I said, “but I’m not covering water.”
I let someone else cover the water and sewer and, with our chores finished at our mothers’ houses, we packed up and headed south so we could be home Easter Sunday.
Home. Anderson used to be home, but a lot has changed. There do seem to be a lot more azaleas mostly in yards where subdivisions have replaced the cotton fields I drove past in my ‘57 Chevy.
When I was born nearly 70 years ago, Anderson County had 90,664 people. I don’t know if I was counted among them.
Now there are nearly 200,000, many from someplace else. You can tell when you nod and say “Hello” to them on the streets and they respond with a silent “Why are you talking to me?” look.
It’s sort of like being home on St. Simons at those times when the traffic is heaviest. At least I have a lot of places I can go and see people who talk back and who understand my accent. If you see me out somewhere, feel free to say “Hey.”
Terry Dickson has been a journalist in South Carolina and Georgia for more than 40 years. He is a Glynn County resident. Contact him at terryldickson50@gmail.com.