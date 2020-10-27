Glynn Community Crisis Center’s mission is to address domestic violence in this community.
The pandemic has heightened the need for that work while adding to the challenges the center has faced in a year unlike any other.
Staff at the center, which runs the Amity House emergency shelter and offers numerous outreach programs, have seen their workload increase from the outset of the pandemic, said Dottie Bromley, executive director. But they’ve risen to the challenge, with support from the community, she said.
The center has received a steady number of phone calls from domestic violence victims throughout the pandemic, Bromley said.
“What we’ve had are a lot of calls where someone might be talking softly or whispering, and then the call may be disconnected quickly,” she said. “They’re trapped with the abuser.”
October is typically the month when the center places a special emphasis on outreach efforts, to educate the community on the realties of domestic violence and the role everyone plays in preventing it.
This year, the center has had to alter its usual plans for Domestic Violence Awareness Month in order to take necessary precautions due to the pandemic.
The center has put out public service announcements and shared information on social media, and a virtual candlelight vigil is planned to be hosted as a Facebook Live event at the end of October.
But the biggest change this year will be a new fundraiser opportunity. Glynn Community Crisis Center will host its first Hope on Heels fashion show at 1 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Ritz Theatre. The event will raise awareness and funding for survivors of domestic violence.
The theater will have reduced seating, and social distancing and masks will be required. Vendors will be set up in the lobby area for shopping.
Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased at the Ritz or by calling 912-264-1348, ext.100. Proceeds raised will directly benefit Glynn Community Crisis Center and Amity House.
Amity House is a short-term shelter, and clients normally stay between 30-45 days and rarely longer than 90 days. But financial support offered during the pandemic, through the CARES Act and local grant opportunities, has allowed the center to lengthen some clients’ stays.
That funding has gone toward motel costs, temporary phone plan coverage and technology purchases to help clients and their children with at-home schooling.
Food support for families has also been increased, as many clients rely on food stamps and may not have any other income source.
Amity House offers only one family bathroom, and COVID-19 concerns have required the GCCS staff to find ways to reconfigure the shared spaces and temporarily place more families in motels.
GCCS also dealt in the past month with the flooding of its administrative office in downtown Brunswick. They’re looking now for community support to replace several desks and a totaled van lost during the flooding.
Other ways to support the center are monetary donations or donations of new underwear in all sizes and large-size clothing for clients.
The pandemic has strengthened the need to come together and help domestic violence survivors, Bromley said.
“It is, more than ever, important for us to be a voice for those that are voiceless because they are trapped,” she said. “And if you see something, if you hear something, it’s critical to make a phone call to 911. We don’t want you to get involved, but make a phone call.”
Many are struggling right now, she said, and the abuse goes beyond physical harm.
“During this time of the pandemic, the emotional and mental abuse, sometimes it’s much worse than the physical,” Bromley said. “There’s never place to get away from it, and that’s hard.”
She encouraged the community to stay tuned to the Facebook pages for Glynn Community Crisis Center/Amity House or Glynn County Task Force Against Family Violence for more information on this year’s candlelight vigil.
Anyone in danger is asked to first call 911 and ask law enforcement to help them reach out to Amity House, which also offers a 24/7 crisis line at 912-264-4357.