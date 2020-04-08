America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia will host a food distribution Thursday at its office, 134 Indigo Drive in Brunswick.
The distribution is sponsored by Darius Slay, a Brunswick High graduate and Philadelphia Eagles football player.
The distribution will take place from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will be drive-thru only, and participants are asked not to line up early. Doing so will prevent trucks from being able to deliver the food.
Participants are asked to enter by way of Sidney Lanier Rd. Food will placed into their trunks, and no one will be allowed to get out of their cars. Participants are to leave by way of Airport Industrial Blvd.
Those with questions can call 912-261-7979.