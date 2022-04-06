Jennifer Floyd had been on the job less than a month when she experienced a moment that demonstrated the power of her passion.
Bringing boxes of food to a family living in a motel in Glynn County, the new branch manager for America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia made a child’s day with little more than some extra water bottles.
“We had made up some kids bags with coloring books, crayons, that had been donated,” Floyd recalled. “And the little girl came over, and she saw her bag and she was so excited.”
Seeing the joy on the girl’s face, Floyd sparked a conversation with her while quietly adding some additional water and other items to her bag.
“I was putting the water in, and the little girl looked over and she was like, ‘You don’t have to give me anymore water,’” Floyd said. “‘… If you give me all the water, you won’t have any for yourself.’”
A hug and a promise to return ended the encounter that has stuck with Floyd since.
Floyd began in her new role Feb. 28 and worked most recently as store manager at Kirkland’s. She’s worked in retail management for nearly 24 years.
Her career has provided opportunities to work closely with nonprofits, and she’s long held a love for helping the community’s youth.
In her new position, she’s able to exercise daily that passion to aid others.
Big developments are taking place at the local branch under her watch. An expansion is underway to move into a much larger facility down the street that will include a Kids Cafe, volunteer center and almost quadruple the warehouse and freezer space to store food and other items.
“We have actually purchased the building, and we have met with the architects who in essence will be starting the work on that building,” Floyd said. “We want to be in the building by January 2023, possibly February 2023.”
In the Kids Cafe, volunteer chefs will prepare meals that will be provided to students in local after-school programs who face food insecurity.
The volunteer center will include a lounge and other facilities for those who come out to support the nonprofit.
And the added storage space will increase the size of the store where individuals and local nonprofits shop for discounted food items.
“We’re really trying to meet the needs of Glynn County,” Floyd said. “There is real need here in Glynn County, especially with the children and with families that are having a difficult time with prices being as high as they are on gas and groceries right now.”
Floyd has replaced Kalista Morton, who served many years as the local branch manager and recently moved into a new role.
America’s Second Harvest has seen local needs increase in recent years, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, with longer lines at drive-through food distributions and increased demand for mobile food pantries that serve households in more rural areas of the county.
Mobile pantries have also served families who live in motels, where the challenges of cooking and storing food can be significant.
“They may not have refrigerators,” Floyd said. “The microwaves may not heat as much or may not be working. There’s things like that we really have to think about when we’re going into those areas.”
America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia covers Glynn, Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Wayne and McIntosh counties.
Glynn County is an underserved area, and Floyd hopes to increase community awareness and partnerships to help get more food to local families.
America’s Second Harvest receives donated food from businesses like Sam’s Club, Winn-Dixie and Publix before food can expire or go unsold. The local branch is then able to distribute the donated food or stock its shelves for purchasing by individuals or other agencies that address food insecurity.
A core team of staff and volunteers keep the warehouse and food distributions running, and Floyd said she welcomes additional volunteer support. Those interested can learn more at https://www.helpendhunger.org/southeast-branch/.
She hopes to bring onboard volunteers with a similar passion for this work.
“I want so badly for Second Harvest to be able to take care of all the hunger here in Glynn County,” she said. “I really do. That’s my goal.”