The American Red Cross is in urgent need of blood donations due to the cancellations of blood drives amid concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
There were 227 blood drive cancellations in Georgia as of Wednesday, resulting in 8,445 fewer collections. In the United States, there were 4,500 cancellations, resulting in 100,000 fewer units of blood.
Blood drives are essential to the health of a community, said Maria Center, executive director of American Red Cross’ southeast Georgia chapter. Each donation of blood can save three lives.
“Red Cross has a blood shortage because drives in workplaces are canceled as people are being told to work remotely,” Center said. “College campuses and other places where drives are frequently held are now closed.”
The need for blood donations does not go away even during a global viral outbreak, she said.
People are worried about being around others right now. But blood drives are not mass gatherings, Center said. These drives are highly structured and proper social distancing can occur to maintain everyone’s safety, she said.
“The Red Cross has the highest standards of safety and infection control,” Center said.
The American Red Cross is also taking extra measures to limit risks of spreading COVID-19. Members of the staff are wearing gloves and putting on new gloves often, wiping down donor-touched areas after every collection, providing hand sanitizer before and throughout the donation appointment, spacing beds further apart when possible to promote social distancing and washing blankets between the use of each donor. Donors are also encouraged to bring their own blankets at this time.
There is no evidence that COVID-19 or any respiratory virus can be transmitted through giving or receiving blood, Center said.
People can also schedule blood donation appointments online.
The American Red Cross is in great need of monetary donations at this time too, Center said.
“We’re definitely having to spend millions of dollars to meet the challenges that we’re facing with coronavirus, and we are still delivering on our mission despite all of the challenges,” Center said.
She urged those who are eligible to attend a blood drive or make an appointment. Doing so is critical to ensuring that medical professionals can take care of patients.
“People need to understand that the need for blood doesn’t stop just because there’s a public health emergency,” Center said.
People can go to RedCrossBlood.org to make an appointment to donate blood. Monetary donations can be made online at Redcross.org.
Upcoming blood drives planned in Brunswick include:
College Place United Methodist Church, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Monday;
Northside Baptist Church, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday;
Blythe Island Baptist Church, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday;
First United Methodist Church Brunswick, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday; Jekyll Island Presbyterian Community Church, 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Thursday; Southeast Georgia Healthcare 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Friday; First United Methodist Church 3 p.m.-7 p.m. April 1, April 15 and April 22;
Northside Baptist Church 3 p.m.-7 p.m. April 2, April 9, April 16 and April 30