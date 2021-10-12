The American Red Cross is desperate for people who are willing to take the time to give blood.
The organization has declared an emergency blood shortage and said as of Monday it had less than a day’s supply of certain blood types on hand. Blood supply is at the lowest post-summer level in at least six years, the Red Cross said.
Locally, two opportunities to donate blood are scheduled on St. Simons Island this month, as well as two in Brunswick and one on Jekyll Island.
The Red Cross is asking donors of all blood types, especially those with type O, to make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible to ensure patients receive the lifesaving transfusions they rely on. Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
The Red Cross said the recent COVID-19 surge kept donor turnout low. Collecting 10,000 additional blood products each week this month will enable it to meet the needs of patients and hospitals, it said.
In addition to donors knowing they’re helping their neighbors, those giving blood will receive an email link for a free Zaxby’s signature sandwich or a $5 e-gift card for a merchant of their choice. A bonus $5 e-gift card will be given to all who give blood between now and Oct. 31.
The Red Cross reminds communities that October is Breast Cancer Month and that those receiving treatments or undergoing procedures need blood. It said patients with breast cancer and other cancers may need blood products on a regular basis during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications.
In fact, nearly 25% of the blood supply is used by cancer patients, the Red Cross estimated.
“People across the country depend on the kindness of blood donors,” the Red Cross said.
Blood donation centers follow the highest standards of safety, including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status.
Blood drives are scheduled for the following days in these communities:
St. Simons Island
• Oct. 19, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., St. Simons Police Precinct, 1965 Demere Road
• Oct. 21, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., The Club, 2929 Demere Road
Brunswick
• Oct. 20, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Conference Center of College of Coastal Georgia
• Oct. 26, noon-5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St.
Jekyll Island
• Oct. 29, 2-7 p.m., Tortuga Jacks, 201 Beachview Drive North