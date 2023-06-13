School’s out. Sun’s out. Summer is finally here. But there is one problem.
“The need for blood does not take a vacation,” said Katie Zwerk, regional communications director at the American Red Cross of Georgia.
The constant demand for blood donations doesn’t dwindle in time for the busy travel season, Zwerk continues. It’s relentless. In May, the drought of blood donations reached a shortfall, lacking over 26,000 blood donations than the American Red Cross needed to collect, according to the organization.
To raise awareness of blood donation demands, World Blood Donor Day, on June 14, celebrates voluntary blood donors across the globe.
Blood, platelets or plasma donors who give from June 1-30 can receive a $10 gift card to a merchant of their choice from the American Red Cross. June donors will also be automatically entered for an opportunity to win a backyard theater package. For more details, visit redcrossblood.org.
School blood drives provide reliable support for the American Red Cross, but summer break often pauses the help of these dependable contributors. To support the blood supply, visit redcrossblood.org.
Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, according to redcrossblood.org, and only about 3% of age-eligible people donate blood annually. Zwerk said this low percentage prompts her to particularly encourage first-time donors in hopes of sparking a regular contributor.
“You’re only in the chair about 10 minutes,” Zwerk said. “Once you leave that chair,... you can… walk away feeling like you’ve done something to help others. You’re saving a life.”
To qualify for donations, some essential criteria include having good health, being 17 years old or older and weighing at least 110 pounds. Some requirements may vary. More information can be found at redcrossblood.org. Zwerk encourages those unable to donate to show their support by spreading the word or volunteering at the American Red Cross.
To find the nearest location and make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767. Donors can also download the Blood Donor App to look for blood donation sites in their area and track blood donations.
