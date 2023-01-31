American Legion Post 9 will offer suicide prevention training at 5 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month beginning Feb. 1, said Mike Williams, who handles public relations for the post.
The “Be the One” program will focus on three interventional steps known as QPR.
QPR is an acronym for: Q is for different ways to question people on whether they’re contemplating suicide, P is for persuading the person to live, and R is for referring them to help they need in the community.
Men and women who have volunteered to serve in the military have often experienced traumas well beyond those that befall the average person, the post said in a printed statement. Those traumas have caused many veterans to commit suicide, an average of 22 veterans each day in the U.S.
The Legion’s “Be the One” program aims to reduce suicide with the goal of eliminating it altogether, Williams said.
Post 9 has a QPR-certified instructor who will instruct members of the community in how to address the issue, he said. The more trained “QPR Gatekeepers” there are, the greater the likelihood veterans in crisis will find the help they need, Williams said.
The course is open to the public.
For more informtion contact Williams at 912-602-2678 or consult info@americanleg9bwk.com. The post is at 4470 Hwy. 17, Brunswick.