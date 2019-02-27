America’s Second Harvest to host food distribution
America’s Second Harvest Coastal Georgia will host a food distribution March 6 at 10 a.m. at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds in Brunswick.
A large supply of meat products will be given away during the event.
The distribution is open to anyone who is in need of food, said Kalista Morton, community relations manager for America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.
Those picking up food will need to bring transportation, as the meat will be heavy to carry on foot or bike.
America’s Second Harvest Coastal Georgia, a nonprofit food bank, is also seeking volunteers to help distribute the food that morning.
Volunteers will be asked to arrive at 9 a.m. on March 6.
Those interested in volunteering are asked to call Morton at 912-261-7979.
— The Brunswick News