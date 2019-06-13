America’s Second Harvest to host food distribution
America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia will host a food distribution Friday at 11 a.m. at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds in Brunswick.
The distribution will be a drive-through pop-up produce stand and will end when the food runs out.
Kalista Morton, the community relations manager for America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, asked that those who plan to come to the food distribution refrain from arriving early, in order to allow for proper set up before the distribution begins. Morton asked that those seeking food arrive at the fairgrounds at 11 a.m.