Kalista Morton is in the midst of her busy season at the America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia warehouse in Brunswick.
And the shelves are far too bare to handle what’s coming.
Morton, community relations manager for America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, walked through the warehouse on Monday and pointed out the lowly stocked shelves.
“Usually this is all full,” she said, gesturing toward a shelf with plenty of room for more canned food items.
With Thanksgiving and Christmas quickly approaching, Morton knows that the numerous local nonprofits that partner with America’s Second Harvest will be in need of more food than usual, to be given to community members in need.
America’s Second Harvest, as a part of Feeding America, is able to purchase trailers full of food for pennies on the dollar. The organization has 92 partner agencies across its seven-county service area.
“That’s why all of the nonprofits in our community want to be members here, because they can come here and spend $10 and get $100 worth of food,” Morton said. “Whereas, if they went to Walmart and spent $100, they would spend $100 and get the same amount of food. So they just have a tremendous amount of buying power by going through the food bank, because of Feeding America.”
A $20 donation to America’s Second Harvest can feed 100 people. And the nonprofit is hoping community members will donate money or food items to help the pantry get through the holiday season.
“We really have so many families that are in need,” Morton said. “(During the holidays) the kids are out of school, they’re trying to celebrate the holidays. They don’t have any food.”
Agencies that need food come to America’s Second Harvest. Local partners include FaithWorks and the Salvation Army.
When community members donate to support America’s Second Harvest, they’re really donating to help their neighbors across the Golden Isles, Morton said.
“If they donate to us, they are helping everybody, because we serve all of the nonprofits,” she said.
Other opportunities to support the nonprofit include an RSM Classic Car Raffle organized by the Friends of Davis Love Foundation during the RSM Classic Golf Tournament. A new Buick Encore is being offered as this year’s prize. Tickets cost $20.
Those wishing to donate to America’s Second Harvest or to buy raffle tickets can contact Morton at kmorton@helpendhunger.org or 912-261-7979.
Needed food items include ravioli, canned chicken, ham, canned salmon, sardines, tuna, peanut butter, beef stew, canned soup as well as canned beans, peas, carrots, corn and other vegetables.