America’s Second Harvest postpones food distribution
America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia has postponed its food distribution planned for Friday.
Due to guidelines in place now regarding social distancing due to COVID-19 concerns, America’s Second Harvest has had to revisit its distribution procedures, said Kalista Morton, community relations manager for America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. The nonprofit will announce the date and location of a distribution once the new plan is in place.
Morton encouraged those in need to visit the nonprofit’s website at helpendhunger.org or install the “Got Food?” app, where they can enter their zip code and find the nearest food bank.
America’s Second Harvest is also encouraging community members to make monetary donations, as $1 can buy five meals to be given to those in need.
By mailing a check made out to “America’s Second Harvest food bank,” the donation will stay local, Morton said.
America’s Second Harvest’s Brunswick address is 134 Indigo Drive, Brunswick, GA, 31525.
Those with questions can call 912-261-7979.
— The Brunswick News