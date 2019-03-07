The number of people who showed up Wednesday to the food distribution hosted by America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia highlighted the food insecurity faced by many in this community.
A line of cars stretched from the Exchange Club Fairgrounds out to Altama Avenue before the event began. Nearly 80 volunteers were on-hand to load food into cars, and due to a delay during the delivery truck’s trip from Savannah, the distribution process began late.
By the time the line began to move forward, hundreds were waiting.
Kalista Morton, community relations manager for America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, said people had arrived at the event before even she got there.
“There are people in our community that are hungry,” Morton said. “They don’t have what they need to survive. And it’s a lot bigger number than people realize.”
America’s Second Harvest gave away 38,000 pounds of food Wednesday, and Morton estimated it would serve between 400-500 people.
“Everyone’s going to get a food box, which has already been packed in Savannah,” she said. “They’ll get two five-pound bags of potatoes. They’re going to get four gallons of milk, and then a box of chicken … And then they’ll get blueberries.”
Brunswick police officers, Brunswick firefighters, Glynn County Sheriff’s Department officers and Emergency Management Agency officials volunteered at the event as well.
Community volunteers helped people fill out the necessary paperwork while they sat in line in their cars. The forms required food recipients to show proof of residency.
Some sat in hours for the food, Morton said, showcasing the needs in this community.
America’s Second Harvest is constantly accepting donations, Morton said. For every $1 donated, five meals can be provided to someone in need.
“A lot of people don’t understand that we are the food bank that all of the nonprofits get their food from — FaithWorks, Salvation Army, Boys & Girls Club,” Morton said. “… So when you help the food bank, we’re able to buy mass amounts of food on a small scale because we’re part of Feeding America. And then we can help everybody.”
Those wishing to support America’s Second Harvest can call Morton at 912-261-7979.