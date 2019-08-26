Our country got some new citizens Thursday in a couple of big buildings.
Seven raised their hands and took the oath of citizenship together in the darkly paneled courtroom of U.S. District Court. Halfway across town, it is likely a few more attained instant citizenship when they were born at the Miriam and Hugh Nunnally Maternity Care Center. Last year, about 1,200 citizens came into the world there.
It takes an average of nine gestational months for those infants and five years of legal residency for those born in others countries to become U.S. Citizens.
The seven weren’t the only immigrants in the room. Maged Wasef of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service office in Jacksonville presented them as qualified to U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood. Each was of good moral character, he said, and “well disposed to the good order and happiness of the United States.”
Wasef was once an Egyptian citizen. But he and his immediate family were Coptic Christians in the predominantly Muslim country where extremists have killed people of their faith as they worshiped. He went through the same process to become an American as those he presented. He seems none the worse and may be better for it.
His family fled Egypt for their lives. Belma Del Carmen Gonzalez has been in the U.S. 40 years but just took the oath Thursday. She fled California for her safety and now lives north of Atlanta and works in the carpet industry in Dalton.
“She drove all the way from Atlanta to be here today,’’ Wasef said.
She had the option of waiting a few months for a ceremony closer to home, but she had completed all the study and testing and wanted to take her oath at the very next opportunity, a few hundreds of combined miles on I-75, I-16 and I-95 notwithstanding.
So why was she unsafe in California? Were there threats from her native El Salvador?
“Some guy tried to steal my car,’’ she said.
He pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her.
“I said, ‘ I kill you first,’’’ she said.
When he tried to jump into her car, she gunned the engine and sped away. Both she and the would-be carjacker survived.
Joelina Alston came just a short distance from Sterling. She has been in the country five years and lived first in New York, then Philadelphia and McIntosh County before she and her husband built a home in Sterling.
“It was really hard,’’ she said of the requirements. But it didn’t have to be as hard as some made it.
“I applied in November 2017. I had my interview in May 2018. They told me it would take 160 days.”
But things bogged down, immigration service workers stopped taking her calls and some hung up on her. She called U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter’s office and things changed.
“I got personal calls and emails, and he showed up today,’’ she said.
Indeed, Carter was among those who came to welcome the seven as fellow Americans.
In giving the welcome address, College of Coastal Georgia President Michelle Johnston referred to Ada Ramirez, who graduated from the college in 2018 and is now an employee there.
Now in her mid-20s, Ramirez came to America from Mexico with her parents when she was 5. Her parents have worked at the same company since coming to Brunswick more than 20 years ago.
Johnston praised Ramirez’s determination, dedication and “what my dad has always referred to as stick-to-it-tiveness.”
Indeed, those who become citizens work hard to learn 100 points in American history so they will be ready to answer the 10 that will be on their citizenship tests.
Ramirez made it, Johnston said, and the day of her naturalization ceremony was a huge moment because it was the day Ramirez could say “I was completely and fully at home.”
She had put her heart into it, and one of the most enduring of adages is “Home is where the heart is.”
It was over their hearts that the new citizens joined with Judge Wood and many others in the courtroom to say the Pledge of Allegiance. Perhaps they had said it before, but Thursday was the first time they said it as Americans.
Wood likes presiding over the ceremonies just as did her predecessor on the bench and mentor, the late U.S. District Judge Anthony A. Alaimo, an immigrant himself. Alaimo came to the U.S from Sicily with his parents when he was 2. He told me that he remembered lying in bed as a child in New York and hearing his mother pray thanking God for bringing her family to America.
Unless they’re also requesting a name change, immigrants have the option of taking the oath of citizenship in an office without the pomp and circumstance. But as Alaimo said, “Becoming a citizen deserves the solemnity of the court.”
And as Wood said, “For 250 years, more people have tried to join us than try to leave us.”
They come thirsting and hungering for freedom, she said, to live in a country with “a constitution that provides both of those features, liberty and justice.”
That liberty and justice is for all whether they became citizens through a maternity center, in a federal courtroom or a drab government office.
As Johnston told the seven new citizens, they are part of a family, part of the colorful fabric of America.
May God continue to bless our family, new and old.