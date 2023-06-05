An amendment to the planned development district at Villas at Golden Isles will be considered at Tuesday’s Glynn County Mainland Planning Commission meeting.
The applicant is asking to eliminate the six-unit multi-family buildings as a permitted use and add single-family town homes as a permitted use.
Single-family homes would remain as a permitted use on the 12-acre tract.
Commissioners will also consider a rezone request at 1106 Cedar St. The tract is currently zoned general industrial, and the request is for it to be zoned limited industrial.
The .83-acre tract with dimensions of 50- by 156-feet, and would still require a variance from the Board of Appeals for a waiver.
A special-use permit for a wedding and event venue at 850 Pennick Road will also be considered by commissioners.
The proposed venue would be capable of holding as many as 300 guests, with events ending no later than 11 p.m.
A conditional-use permit will be considered for a mini storage facility at 6760 New Jesup Hgy.
The development will include three 4,000-square-foot units and covered outdoor storage.
The five-member Board of Appeals may finally get long overdue compensation for their work.
They are currently unpaid for the monthly meetings to consider variance and appeal petitions.
The proposal is to pay the members $100 a month.
A site plan for the construction of a 7,500-square-foot building at 1106 Cedar St. will be considered. The site is currently in the general industrial district, and the applicant is asking for the site to be rezoned limited industrial.
The site plan for a mini storage facility at 6760 New Jesup Hwy. will also be considered by commissioners.