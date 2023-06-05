An amendment to the planned development district at Villas at Golden Isles will be considered at Tuesday’s Glynn County Mainland Planning Commission meeting.

The applicant is asking to eliminate the six-unit multi-family buildings as a permitted use and add single-family town homes as a permitted use.

Cheshire led life of joy

If one word summarized Ed Cheshire’s life, it would be “joy.” Cheshire found joy in his work, family and friends, and most of all, in his relationship with God.