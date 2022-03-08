Amendment to saltwater rules allows for billfish landings in Georgia
The Coastal Resources Division (CRD) of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources recently announced an amendment to saltwater fishing regulations that will allow for the landing of billfish in the state for the first time in 20 years.
The three billfish species impacted by the amendment are Blue Marlin , White Marlin and Sailfish, effective March 1. These billfishes are bluewater species found mostly in open ocean habitats east of the Gulf Stream. This species has been identified as overfished since the late 1980s.
Directed-fishing effort for billfishes has been reserved for the recreational sector since 1988. Federal regulations, implemented in 2006, are highly restrictive for these species and include permitting, reporting requirements, gear requirements and minimum sizes. The annual landings for Blue and White Marlin combined are limited to 250 fish across the Atlantic and Gulf coasts.
Federal regulations for recreational vessels with a federal permit require the vessel to abide by federal regulations regardless of where they are fishing unless a state has more restrictive regulations. Because Georgia has not allowed for the taking or possession of billfishes in state waters since 2001, federally permitted participants were not able to land their catch in Georgia prior to this amendment.
For more information, visit www.CoastalGaDNR.org/BillfishRule.
— The Brunswick News