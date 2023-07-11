A public hearing will be held at today’s Glynn County Mainland Planning Commission to consider an amendment to the Villas at Golden Isles planned development district.
The developer is asking to revise the types of residential uses allowed at the development.
The current uses allowed are single-family homes on lots 9,000 square feet or larger, and six-unit multi-family buildings.
The proposed amendment would eliminate the six-multi-family buildings and add townhomes as a permitted use. Single-family homes would remain as a permitted use.
Another public hearing will be held to consider a rezoning request from forest agricultural to freeway commercial for billboard use.
Public comments will be accepted for a request for an exception to height limits at Bible Baptist Church, 500 Harry Driggers Blvd. The applicant is asking for an exception to allow for a proposed 98-foot steeple.
Varsity Plaza Supply is asking for site plan approval to expand one of its existing warehouses for storage in the 2200 block of Sixth Street in the general commercial zoning district.
Site plan approval of an 8,000-square-foot event venue barn at 850 Pennick Road will be considered by commissioners.
A new 6,775-square-foot three-unit restaurant and retail commercial center at 495 Canal Road will be considered during the public comment period.
Yancey Caterpillar is asking for approval of a site plan for three new buildings and the associated infrastructure at 346 and 370 Perry Lane and 125, 130 and 144 Bailey Road. The proposal is to demolish and rebuild on their property.
A new 7,200-square-foot office building and lay down yard at 1120 Airport Industrial Drive is being requested by Indigo Ventures, LLC. The request is to demolish and rebuild on the property.
Highway 99 Mini Storage is asking for approval of a site plan for two mini-storage buildings at 5111 GA 99. One building would be 13,500 square feet and the other 15,300 square feet.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the second-floor meeting room at the old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.