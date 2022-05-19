An amendment to allow the dredging of a lake at the Sinclair Tract off Lawrence Road on St. Simons Island was approved Thursday by the Glynn County Commission.
A decision was deferred from a meeting last month after neighbors living nearby expressed concerns about the impact of heavy equipment dredging a 12-acre lake 1,000 feet from their homes.
The amended request unanimously approved by commissioners was for the dredging of a lake no larger than 2 1/2 acres. Dredging would only be allowed on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with no on-site burning allowed.
A request to rezone the Royal Woods 9-acre planned development district site was deferred until a traffic study can be conducted.
Residents living nearby the proposed development at 953 and 967 Old Jesup Road expressed concerns that the two-lane highway cannot handle the additional traffic the proposed development would bring to the area.
The request is to build duplexes, triplexes and quadplexes at the site, with a density of seven homes per acre.
Commissioner Bill Brunson made the motion to defer consideration of the request until a traffic study is completed.
“There could be a myriad of issues besides egress and ingress,” he said.
Commissioner Allen Booker said a traffic study won’t change his opinion.
“Unless we widen that road, it will bring in a lot more traffic,” he said. “With this density, it’s something I can’t support.”
An amendment to the Chanslor Crossing planned development, a 26-acre tract located at 4972 and 5102 Ga. 99, was approved by commissioners. The amendment allows residential housing and a convenience store at the site, but no billboards will be allowed.
Commissioner Walter Rafolski was appointed to a committee tasked with editing a nearly 200-page rewrite of the county’s zoning ordinances. Two other citizens, George Ragsdale and Gary Nevill were also appointed to the board also with three Mainland Planning Commission and three Island Planning Commission members.
There were requests during the public comment period for wider representation on the committee. Later in the meeting Booker said he was “having heartburn” about the committee’s makeup.
“I’m not even comfortable with this process,” he said. “I’m not sure if we’ve outlined the right process.”
Commission Chairman David O’Quinn said the process has taken “twists and turns in the past few months” and he has heard lots of criticism.
“The process is not perfect,” he said. “We’re not trying to exclude anybody. We do have a plan in front of us, and we should move forward.”
Fendig said the draft ordinance is a work in progress. The task is to review each section and remove conflicts.
“I think our goals can be achieved and will be achieved,” he said. “I think we’re heading in the right direction.”
Commissioner Wayne Neal said he also had problems with the committee’s makeup.
“I want my constituents to be heard,” he said. “We do have to hear from the entire community.”
Commissioners agreed to give the committee until the June 17 meeting to present their plan for conducting meetings, getting citizens input and other considerations.