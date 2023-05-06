A consultant will present design alternatives for the Sea Island Road corridor at Monday’s Brunswick Area Transportation meeting.
The intent of the corridor study is to develop a detailed accurate analysis of Sea Island Road from Demere to Frederica roads.
Other projects and studies that could be impacted include the replacement of the two-lane bridge over Dunbar Creek between Hawkins Island Road and Salt Marsh Drive, as well as a gateway study for the entrance and exit to St. Simons Island, and a proposed roundabout at the intersection of Sea Island and Frederica roads.
New traffic counts were conducted at critical intersections during peak times and over a 24-hour period at three locations along the corridor. The study determined the majority of traffic accidents along the corridor are caused by inbound vehicles traveling toward Frederica Road from Demere Road.
There does not appear to be a heavy correlation with weather or lighting conditions.
The study determined the primary cause of vehicle crashes, mostly rear-end collisions, was following too closely, followed by inattention and failure to yield.
There have been no fatal crashes on the corridor since 2018.
“The Sea Island Road corridor has many important environmental resources, residential and recreational land uses and provides a critical link for St. Simons travelers to access the mainland via the causeway,” according to the report.
The study said motorists on side streets along Sea Island Road between Demere and Frederica roads experience long delays to access Sea Island Road. The current traffic volumes along Sea Island Road appear to be “topping out” for what could be considered maximum capacity for a two-lane roadway, the study said.
The island has a “vested interest” in providing additional pedestrian and bicycling infrastructure, the study said.
The replacement of the Dunbar Creek Bridge is needed but will have no impact on future conditions of the corridor study.
The study for the gateway to St. Simons Island is ongoing, but for the purposes of the corridor study it assumes some improvement will be made.
A planned roundabout at Sea Island and Frederica roads is under design with an assumption that a four-lane section near Market Street will be tied to the proposed Sea Island Road alternative. The plan appears to have strong support from residents and county leadership, according to the report.
The meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the second-floor meeting room at the Harold Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St., Brunswick.