The Glynn County Board of Education discussed Thursday during a work session the modifications that have been made to the site plan for the new Altama Elementary School.
The previous plan included a bus loop that went around the entire perimeter of the site, located at 6045 Altama Avenue.
“We’ve condensed that to a turn-around at the back of the school, eliminating the road that went around the perimeter of the site,” said Al Boudreau, executive director of operations for Glynn County Schools. “... The main idea here was to separate the bus traffic from the car traffic. The original plan, they kind of co-mingled, and it kind of looked like it was going to be a mess.”
A 50-foot buffer has also been included in the site plans between the school facilities and the neighboring property, a retirement community.
The school architects also met with Glynn County officials last week to discuss the possibility of moving the traffic signal currently in front of the school, located at 5505 Altama Ave., to the new school entrance.
“They advised us that a traffic study was necessary, per regulation, in order to relocate a traffic signal,” said John Tuten, Glynn County Schools architect. “So we are in the process of developing proposals for a traffic analysis on the new site.”
The school buses will come in from the north on Altama Ave, then will turn around at the school and head south down Altama Ave.
“Now, they all exit in a southerly direction, so it’s not a big change,” Tuten said.
None of these plans are set in stone.
“A traffic study and county regulations could change some of that, so this isn’t final,” Tuten said.
Construction of the new Altama Elementary School is set to be completed before the 2021-2022 school year.
The school board will vote March 12 at its next regular meeting to approve a bid proposal for the clearing of the site, one of the first projects to begin work on the new school. The recommended bid came from Poppell-Eller, Inc., a Brunswick-based contractor.
The school board also discussed during the work session the results of this year’s winter end-of-course tests and received an update on the most recent attendance/safety committee meeting, which includes a multitude of community representatives, including court officials, law enforcement and school administration and staff.