Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an executive order Tuesday requiring everyone living within the city limits to stay in their homes, all businesses to close down and bans on all public gatherings.
The order does not ban residents from going outside for “essential activities,” such as buying groceries or engaging in outdoor activities and exercise, but requires everyone doing so to maintain a distance of six feet from other people.
It also exempts workers to essential businesses and government functions, such as healthcare facilities, grocery stores, farms, homeless shelters, media organizations, gas stations and plumbers.
“Until we flatten the curve of COVID-19 infections, the city must exercise every reasonable power to slow the spread of this virus,” Bottoms said. “Across the globe we are seeing a growing sense of urgency, and we must all make some sacrifices to break the chain of infections and avert a worst-case scenario.”
The order will last until April 7.