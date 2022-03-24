The Altamaha Riverkeeper is offering two opportunities to become trained as a certified volunteer for the state’s Adopt A Stream program.
Community Water Quality Monitoring training will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.on March 31 and on April 1.
Volunteers only need to attend one day of training to become certified. Training will take place at 715 Bay St. in Brunswick.
The opportunity is free.
“It’s open to anyone in any watershed,” said Maggie Van Cantfort, coast to confluence watershed specialist with Atlamaha Riverkeeper. “This is not just for people on the Altamaha. We will cover chemical water quality testing — that’s testing for ph, dissolved oxygen, salinity, things like that — and bacterial training to test for E. coli.”
The Georgia Adopt-A-Stream program is the state’s volunteer water quality monitoring program that engages citizen scientists in water protection activities through a series of educational workshops.
Once trained, volunteers will be able adopt sites to monitor monthly and use their skills to protect waterways.
“Anyone who loves the river or being on and near the water, this is a way to spend 30 minutes to an hour once a month out by the water to take your samples and do your testing,” she said. “And all of the data goes into the state Adopt-A-Stream website, which is used by EPD and any other organizations that want to access that data.”
The Georgia Environmental Protection Division uses the data collected to make water quality designations and to identify issues that need to be investigated.
“The more eyes on the water and boots on the ground that we can have throughout the state, the better,” Van Cantfort said. “We’re able to catch things that need to be improved in our waterways.”
A scientific background is not necessary to become a certified volunteer.
Van Cantfort can also offer training by request for those who are interested.
“At the end of the training, there is a quiz that they have to pass to demonstrate their understanding of the protocols,” she said. “After they pass that test, they’re officially certified and we can help them choose a location for their monitoring.”
Advance registration is required by March 28 and can be completed online at https://forms.gle/VPm5832UuAKv4uXY9.
Anyone with questions can contact Van Cantfort at maggie@altamahariverkeeper.org.
For more information, go to https://adoptastream.georgia.gov/.