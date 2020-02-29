Floodwaters continue to rise at Altamaha Regional Park in Everett City but will likely level out midway through next week.
“It is supposed to continue to rise,” said park manager JJ Jones. “On Tuesday it’s supposed to be up to 16.4 inches.”
Flood stage is 13 feet.
“One of the game wardens says it will hit 16.4 inches and maintain,” Jones said.
The park has been closed to the public since seasonal flooding rendering the area inaccessible over a week ago.
“At this point, (the water has not flooded) anybody’s cabin, but it will be in the lowest cabin if it comes up six more inches,” Jones said. “There’s two huge washouts that will go over the hood of a truck, there’s water heaters floating, there’s logs and limbs floating. It’s definitely dangerous.”
Jones encourages the public to stay away. Anyone caught beyond the barricades could be cited by Glynn County police.
Park staff will post pictures on the park’s Facebook page, she said.
“If they’ll pull up our park page, the Altamaha Park Country Store Facebook page, we’ll post pictures of anything and everything,” she said. “If it gets to 16.4 and doesn’t go any higher, (the cabins are) probably safe, which is another reason we don’t want people driving through there because it causes wakes that can get into the cabins.”
If all goes according to forecasts, the Altamaha River should stop rising before hitting the major flooding point.
“It looks like it levels off early next week, right below what we consider major flooding,” said Ben Nelson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.
Getting back to normal could take a couple of weeks after it levels out, Nelson said.
“As far as getting below flood stage, that could be a pretty slow process,” he said. “It’s got a lot of water to work through so it could be one to two weeks.”
According to park manager Jones, the park will be able to reopen when the water recedes to at least 14 feet.
Heavy rain north of Glynn County is typically what causes seasonal flooding, and this year is no different. The Macon and Warner Robins area of Middle Georgia has seen nearly twice the average rainfall over the past few weeks.
“Those areas have had an excessive 10 inches of rain so that’s what’s been going on,” Nelson said. “It’s been feeding into the main stem rivers, the Ocmulgee and the Altamaha, and running downstream (toward the coast).”
The anticipated peak of 16.4 inches falls just shy of the 2016 peak of 16.6 inches, Nelson said.
Both neared the all-time high of 16.76 inches, which occurred in 2009.
The Altamaha River doesn’t usually rise this high and doesn’t usually exceed the January 2019 peak of 14.2 inches, Nelson said.