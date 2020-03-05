Meteorologists expect the flooded Altamaha River in north Glynn County to recede slightly over the next week, but say further rain will likely keep Altamaha Regional Park inundated for weeks.
“It is starting to recede just a little, not enough to be noticeable,” said JJ Jones, Altamaha Regional Park manager. “As a matter of fact, the water is so full in the swamps that it’s covering Altamaha Park Road.”
Simple observation may not yield any evidence, but Meteorologist Katie Nguyen with the National Weather Service in Jacksonville said the water level is falling. It’s not likely to stay down, however.
“It’s reached its crest and it’s falling, but there’s probably going to be some rises later on,” Nguyen said.
It’s unknown whether the waters will rise enough to reach the recent peak of 16.4 feet, she said. Flood stage is 13 feet.
“I would say it probably will rise a little above 16 feet again, maybe next week, but as for if it will reach that peak again it’s too early to say,” Nguyen said.
According to the National Weather Service website, the water level was at around 16.2 feet at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Forecasts showed the water receding to 15.3 feet by Sunday afternoon and beginning to rise later that night and into Monday.
Jones said the park will be accessible again when the river recedes to 14 feet.
“This isn’t the first time it’s happened. It’s happened often. There will probably be some minimal damage,” Jones said.
Seasonal flooding along the Altamaha is usually caused by heavy rains north of Glynn County. Nguyen said Middle Georgia around Macon and Warner Robins is to blame for the recent flood.
“We’ve had above-average rainfall, and getting more rainfall today and tomorrow which would be upstream and take a while to get to Everett City (in north Glynn County),” Nguyen said.
Rainfall in the area has been 4-8 inches, or 150-200 percent, above-average annual rainfall, she said.