The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a flood warning for property along the Altamaha River in Glynn, McIntosh and Wayne counties.

A moderate flood warning will remain in effect at Everett City and Altamaha Regional Park from Saturday until further notice.

Sea turtles released on Jekyll

Twelve turtles embarked on new journeys Tuesday, when Georgia Sea Turtle Center staff released the former patients into the ocean waters off Jekyll’s beach.