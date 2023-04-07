The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a flood warning for property along the Altamaha River in Glynn, McIntosh and Wayne counties.
A moderate flood warning will remain in effect at Everett City and Altamaha Regional Park from Saturday until further notice.
The weather service reported the river level at 11.8 feet at 10 a.m. Friday. It is expected to crest at 14.4 feet early Monday afternoon
Flood stage is at 13 feet, when water will begin encroaching upon Altamaha Regional Park.
In Glynn County, flood areas include Altamaha Park Road, Betty Lott Lane and Bee Tree Island Road. In McIntosh County, the flood area is Barrington Park at the end of Harper Lake Road, according to the weather servicce.
At 14 feet, portions of Altamaha Regional Park will become inundated, including the park campground, boat ramps and parking lots, according to the weather service.
Bee Tree Island Road will be flooded, and homes at the end of Betty Lott Lane will be cut off, according to the weather service.