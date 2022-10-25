A cleanup of hard-to-reach areas of Altamaha Canal was approved by the Glynn County Finance Committee at Monday’s meeting.
While there have been canal cleanups in the past, some areas are only accessible by boat and those are the ones being targeted.
Commission Chairman Wayne Neal said there is no intent to make any modifications to the canal.
“What we’re trying to do is clean out debris that prohibits drainage,” he said.
Commissioners unanimously approved to recommend $150,000 in funding for the project.
The second phase of the Pier Village drainage improvement project for more than $1.3 million in funding was unanimously approved by committee members.
The project is financed with SPLOST 16 funds and is designed to create a redundancy to prevent flooding in the Pier Village area where the first phase was done.
Harry Driggers Boulevard has been restriped from Glynco Parkway to U.S. 17 thanks to a District 3 capital allocation. The work was done last week because the contractor was in the area and said it would be a wait if the work wasn’t done now because of prior commitments.
New safety railings are also coming at the end of the old Back River Bridge, a popular fishing platform. The work $5,612 cost will be similar to what has been done at the end of the St. Simons pier.
Committee members voted to accept a $7,500 grant from the Georgia Public Library Service that will enable a new lighting project at the Brunswick library to be done. The total cost for the work is $104,500, with $97,000 provided in the fiscal year 2023 budget.