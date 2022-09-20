Altama Elementary to host community open house
Altama Elementary School will host a Community Open House from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 27.
The event will be an opportunity for local residents to tour the newly built school, which opened last school year. The project was one of several improvements approved by Glynn County voters in an ESPLOST in November.
The school is located at 6045 Altama Ave. in Brunswick.
— The Brunswick News
