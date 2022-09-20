Altama Elementary to host community open house

Altama Elementary School will host a Community Open House from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 27.

More from this section

Queen, England on permanent display at local inn

Queen, England on permanent display at local inn

The Grey Owl Inn, off Demere Road, on St. Simons, has a secret not betrayed by its picturesque farmhouse exterior. The bed and breakfast features a room devoted to the British monarchy, known as the Royalty Room.