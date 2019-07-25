Lurline Green recognizes that the best teachers are also hard-working students.
Green, a fourth-grade teacher at Altama Elementary with more than 30 years of experience in the profession, aims in her classroom to emulate the expected behaviors and attitudes she hopes to see in her own students.
That approach stood out to Green’s own professor at Troy University’s Brunswick site, where Green has spent the past year studying in the education specialist program.
Carolyn Poole, associate professor in elementary education at Troy, recently ensured that Green would be recognized for the dedication she has both for her own professional development as well as for her students at Altama Elementary by nominating Green to receive the “Outstanding Graduate Student in Education Specialist — Elementary Eduction Award” for the College of Education at Troy University.
“It was a surprise for me,” Green said. “I was just merely doing my work, so I didn’t even know that I was going to be awarded. Normally, as an educator, I try to emulate to the students what the expectations are. So I set the expectations for myself, and then I want the children to rise to the same sort of attitude.”
Green is an organized student who turns her work in on time, keeps up a good dialogue with her professor and aids her fellow students however possible.
“So I usually go beyond the expectations,” she said. “Just like how I tell my students, if you go beyond the stars, at least you fall somewhere on the clouds. You still will make it.”
Green, born in Jamaica, moved to teach in South Georgia in 2004. She has taught in Glynn and McIntosh counties. She was named McIntosh County’s Teacher of the Year during her first year teaching there.
She graduated from the education specialist program this month with a 4.0 grade point average. She also earned her Master of Science degree from Troy in 2006.
In May, Green traveled with her husband, who also teaches at Altama Elementary, to Alabama for the award ceremony, where her professor shared the many reasons for which she nominated Green for this honor.
“It was a dream come true for me,” Green said. “I don’t consider myself to be exceptionally brilliant, but it’s just that I’m setting these goals for myself. And I realize that the Lord is helping me to attain these goals.”
The moment she received the award was one of déjà vu for Green, who received a similar award for being an outstanding student in 2002 in Jamaica, where she began her career as a teacher.
Green shares her own stories, about her career and her efforts to continue her education, with her students in hopes of encouraging them to take ownership of their education.
She said she considers her job to be a ministry in which her ultimate goal is to serve God.
“For me, at the end of the day, if God is not pleased with what I’m doing, then I don’t think I did a good job,” she said. “… My approach to teaching is a little different, I believe, from everybody else’s approach. Maybe that’s why I stayed in it so long … It is a ministry.”
Spotlight on Schools appears Thursdays. Contact Lauren McDonald at lmcdonald@thebrunswicknews.com or at 912-265-8320, ext. 322 to suggest a topic for a column.