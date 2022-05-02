Altama Elementary students enjoy Community Helpers Day

Altama Elementary hosted Friday its Community Helpers Day. Among the participants were Southeast Georgia Health System, the Georgia State Patrol, the Glynn County Sheriff's Office, Georgia Power, Fort King George State Historic Site, the Glynn County Police Department, the Glynn County Fire Department, the Georgia Forestry Commission, Georgia Department of Natural Resources game management and law enforcement, a DNR helicopter and perhaps others.

