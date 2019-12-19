Altama Elementary School’s Junior Beta Club will compete at the national level for the first time this summer.
The club competed against 260 schools and more than 2,800 Junior Beta Club members at the Georgia Junior Beta Club Convention in Savannah on Dec. 3 and 4.
The team brought home numerous recognitions. Desmond Lott won the state runner-up title for creative writing. Tokio Colbert earned state runner-up for science. Adaysia Harris ran for state Junior Beta Club president, and the club’s campaign skit placed fourth in the state.
The club also received the Golden Key Award for increasing its convention attendance by 10 percent from last year. This award is only given to 20 schools.
Altama’s Junior Beta Club will compete at the national level in Fort Worth, Texas, in June 2020. And they’ll need some community support to make the trip possible, said Candace Vaughn, the club’s advisor.
The club’s 27 fourth- and fifth-grade members attended the state competition. Two students, along with their families and a club chaperone, will go to Texas for the national competition.
Vaughn said she hopes sponsors can cover lodging, travel and additional expenses for the trip.
The club has spent the school year preparing weekly for the recent state competition. The students worked hard for this achievement, Vaughn said.
“We meet on Wednesdays after school for about an hour and a half, every Wednesday,” she said.
The students took practice quizzes to prepare for the academic competition, practiced public speaking, worked on visual arts projects and more.
The students also wrote the skit that won fourth place at state.
“The students came up with it themselves, so that was awesome,” Vaughn said. “They came up with the chant that we’re going to say for her. They created posters and everything. And they performed it. We do a lot of preparation.”
Altama’s Junior Beta Club is one of only two elementary-level Beta Clubs in the county, Vaughn said. The club teaches students how to be service-minded leaders.
“The motto for Beta Club is, ‘Let us lead by serving others,’” Vaughn said. “So the goal of course would be for them to become better leaders through bettering themselves, while they’re serving their school and their community.”
In addition to competitions, the students participate in local community service projects. Right now, the group is collecting canned goods for the Sparrow’s Nest food pantry in Brunswick.
Those interested in donating to support the students’ trip to the national competition can contact Vaughn at candace.vaughn@glynn.k12.ga.us.
“This will be our first time competing on a national level,” Vaughn said. “We did win at state last year, but this is our first time competing nationally. So it’s a huge deal.”
