Altama Elementary fathers walk to school with students

Altama Elementary School put out the call, and once again the school’s fathers answered. They showed up en masse Friday morning, for the annual Million Fathers March to School, an event that spotlights the importance of a father’s involvement in his children’s education.
Before 7:30 a.m. Friday, the parking lot of the Dollar General across the street from Altama Elementary was packed with fathers and their backpack-toting children, all ready to walk together the short distance to the school.
“I’m usually on the road about this time anyways,” said David Higgs, who took part in the event with his fifth-grade son Tyler, before heading off to work. “… It’s always worth it to make time for the kids.”
Marcus Hayes stood nearby with his fourth-grader Marcus, Jr., and kindergarten student Mickale. Both were beaming by their father’s side.
“These are my babies,” Hayes said. “They wanted me to come.”
The walk was followed by a breakfast at the school. The Million Fathers March to School takes place nationwide on the last Friday in September, said Jennifer Douglas, the parent involvement coordinator at Altama Elementary.
The event at Altama Elementary was sponsored this year by the Brunswick Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, Belk, Lowe’s, Awesome Nissan, Mavis Tire, Bruce Kennedy Tires, Buffalo Wild Wings, Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, Golden Corral, Shane’s Rib Shack and the Strike Zone. Several local barbershops also donated raffle prizes.
The event aimed to promote the importance of parent involvement, Douglas said.
“So often, we see mothers,” she said. “And children typically do better the more family members that are involved. The more family members that are engaged in their academics and in their educational life, the more children will make better gains all the way around.”