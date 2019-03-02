Skipper Zipp’s Clipper Ship Chip Chop Shop, according to Dr. Seuss, is the best play to eat potato chips and chew pork chops.
Glynn County Police Officer Marion Haire stumbled slightly through this tongue twister, one of many included in “Oh Say Can You Say?” by Dr. Seuss, as he read the book to a group of third-graders at Altama Elementary School on Friday during the annual Read Across America Day event.
Read Across America Day, a celebration of Dr. Seuss’s birthday sponsored by the National Education Association, brings more than 100 guest readers annually to Altama Elementary School. The event aims to promote literacy and to increase students’ excitement for reading, said Michelle Drew, the school’s principal.
Haire was the third visitor in Jacqueline Knighten’s classroom Friday. The students were excited and engaged during his animated reading, often jumping up to read words off the page themselves.
“The kids need to see adults coming in and being readers,” Knighten said. “They’re used to us reading to them, but when they have other people coming in from the community, they love that.”
Other guests at the school Friday included members of the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams at Brunswick High, Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey, Sea Island Company president Scott Steilen, professional golfer Jonathan Byrd and Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump, who came decked out in full Cat in the Hat attire.
Randall Lacey, who now runs the C.H.A.M.P.S. program in Glynn County Schools through the sheriff’s office, brought in at least 30 guest readers to the event. Lacey, who on Friday wore a tiny red-and-white-striped hat over his C.H.A.M.P.S. program ball cap, has played a large role for many years in Altama Elementary’s Read Across America Day event, bringing in high-profile members of the community to read to students.
“Lacey always makes sure that we have plenty of readers here,” said Georgette Rempfer, a teacher at Altama Elementary. “He really is good about getting lots of people from the community involved.”
Altama Elementary promotes the importance of reading all year, Knighten said, and encourages parents to take an active role in their children’s literacy education as well.
“We always preach to students that readers are leaders,” she said.
Part of the excitement at Read Across America Day, she said, is the surprise of who will arrive at their classroom to read. Last year, Glynn County Schools Superintendent Virgil Cole read to Knighten’s class, which she said was fun for the students.
“The kids were just so excited when he came in,” she said. “… That was just so nice of him to come in and do that. So we just couldn’t wait for today to see who would come in.”
Officer Haire thoroughly entertained the students as he tripped through the tongue-twisters in one of Seuss’s more challenging reads.
“This is the hardest book I’ve ever read in my entire life,” he told the students at the end.