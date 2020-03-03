Read Across America Day, which falls annually on March 2, is always a big event at Altama Elementary School.
This year, the school is expanding the celebration to last the entire week, promoting Dr. Seuss-themed reading activities every day to commemorate the famous author’s birthday.
“We are doing Literacy Spirit Week,” said Jennifer Douglas, parent involvement coordinator at Altama Elementary. “This is the first time we’ve ever made a whole week out of it.”
Around 125 adults and high school students visited Altama Elementary Monday to read to students. Each class had at least four guest readers.
Volunteer readers included Patrick Parker, president of Parker Companies; Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump; Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey; members of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority; city and county police officers; and the Brunswick High girls’ basketball team.
“Reading is so fundamental,” Douglas said. “It’s so important just to help get kids interested in reading, to bring it to life, to make it fun, to make it exciting.”
Students will dress up for different themes each day through Friday.
On Monday, everyone wore their favorite crazy socks.
“Each day ties into a particular Dr. Seuss book,” Douglas said. “For example, Tuesday is the 'Cat in the Hat,' and it’s wear your favorite hat. Wednesday, we’re doing Wacky Wednesday and it’s wear your wackiest, tackiest clothes. It’s just to give the kids a way to be excited.”
Altama Elementary has received significant community support for its annual Read Across America Day, in part through the leadership of now-retired teacher Georgette Rempfer and Glynn County Sheriff Deputy Randall Lacey, lead instructor for the C.H.A.M.P.S. program in Glynn County.
The event forges community partnerships and brings the community into the school, Douglas said.
“It’s important for our students to see these people outside their normal role coming in, sitting down on the floor reading with them, having fun and just developing those relationships,” she said.
The school is seeking volunteers year-round, Douglas said.
“We are always looking for community partners, so if there’s a member of the community, a small business owner, anything, that ever wants to partner up with us, we are always looking for community partners," she said.