Both in the classroom and on the diamond, Paige Alt made an enduring mark on the College of Coastal Georgia’s softball program.
Alt’s standout career was recently recognized by the College Sports Information Directors of America, which named her the CoSIDA Academic All-America Team Member of the Year for NAIA softball.
She’s the first Mariner softball player to be named to the Academic All-America team as one of 11 student-athletes on the first team.
“When I got that phone call, it was just very surreal,” Alt said. “I hadn’t expected it, but being an All-American, especially an academic All-American, has been one of my goals since I came to Coastal Georgia. I had talked to (Mariners head softball coach Mike Minick) about how that was the one thing I really, really wanted to accomplish.
“With the help of my teammates just keeping me motivated on the field and in the classroom, and my coaches and family, it finally came my senior year. After having our season canceled, it was like the cherry on top of a great career.”
Alt graduates from Coastal Georgia with a strong claim as the best player in the history of the school’s softball program.
As a starter, the Schaumburg, Ill., native compiled a 48-28 record over four seasons with 36 complete games, 321 strikeouts, and a sparkling 1.68 ERA over 491.2 innings. In fact, Alt holds Mariner career records in wins, strikeouts and ERA, as well as many of the single-season pitching records.
But Alt’s dominance isn’t limited to the circle; the 2019 Sun Conference Player of the Year batted .336 over 488 career at-bats with program records in hits (164), RBI (101) and home runs (20).
Already a three-time all-conference selection, Alt was on pace to have the best season of her tremendous career in 2020 before the semester was canceled due to the novel coronavirus. She had a single-season record batting average of .455 with 19 RBI in addition to a 6-2 record and a 1.33 ERA in the circle.
More importantly to Alt, the Mariners made the program’s first appearance in the NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 ranking — a significant milestone for Coastal Georgia.
“When I came in my freshman year, we were really good,” Alt said. “We had the most wins that we’d ever had, but coach always reminded me that we could better and that I would be there to help. So I really wanted to work hard for my coaches and my team because I knew how much everybody believed in one another.
“A lot of other schools don’t really know who we are, they haven’t really heard of us, so that’s really what motivated us. We wanted to beat teams that no one expected us to beat. It just means so much to be a part of a program who cares so much about their student-athletes.”
The Mariners won a school-record 35 games Alt’s freshman season, during which she was voted to the Southern States Athletic Conference All-Tournament team, and Coastal claimed The Sun Conference’s regular-season crown for the first time during her junior campaign.
At 14-5 and ranked No. 19 when this past season came to an end, Coastal Georgia looked as if it was primed to take another step forward as a program.
Despite the disappointingly abrupt conclusion to her softball career, Alt’s been in good spirits. She’s worked just as hard in the classroom, and COVID-19 couldn’t stop her from completing her academic goals.
Alt finished her college career with a 3.88 cumulative GPA as an elementary and special education major, and she credited the open dialogue she had with her instructors for her academic success.
“In the classroom, I was very open in talking with my teachers about how I was an athlete,” Alt said. “They knew my whole entire schedule. Our athletic director and Mrs. Ann in the athletic program gave us a sheet letting all of our teachers know what we were going to miss, so I was very open in talking with my teachers so they knew when I would be gone.
“I was very proficient in making sure I got all my work done beforehand. I made sure not to miss any extra days because I knew I was going to be missing a lot of days for softball.”
Alt said she stayed up on assignments and projects, focusing 100 percent of her time during the day to academics so she could in turn shift that focus 100 percent to athletics in the evenings.
She also got involved on campus, working together with a couple of her friends to start the Mariner Maniacs student group to support the athletic programs.
“It meant everything,” Alt said of her Mariner career. “When I started getting recruited to play softball, when I decided that’s what I wanted to do in college, I was really looking for a school that had coaches who really believed in me. I loved playing softball, but I also knew what it meant to be a student-athlete.
“I wanted to play softball because I love it, not because it was my life and it was everything that I was going to do. I really knew I was going there to get a degree, so when I found Coastal, and I got to coach Minick and coach Terry (Stewart), they really told me how much they wanted me to be there to help boost the program.”